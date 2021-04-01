DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.