DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of April 5 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Monday: Closed.
- Tuesday: Pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken and rice casserole, dessert
- Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, fruit
- Friday: Polish Platter - kielbasa, haluski, pierogies, dessert
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate. If someone can use a delivered lunch.