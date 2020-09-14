DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of Sept. 14 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement. 

Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The menus is as follows: 
  • Monday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, vegetable, fruit
  • Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, beets, dessert
  • Wednesday: Pork chops with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit
  • Thursday: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, breadstick, fruit
  • Friday: Battered fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, cole slaw, fruit

Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate. If someone can use a delivered lunch. please call Robin at 590-1801.

