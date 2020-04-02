DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of April 6 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement. Please help Parkside stay open.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Hot chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit
- Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Goulash, tossed salad, breadstick, dessert
- Thursday: Stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
- Friday: Closed for Good Friday
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. Anyone who knows someone who could used a delivered meal is asked to call Robin at 814-590-1801.