DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of June 29 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, pierogi lasagna, dessert.
- Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice, carrots, fruit
- Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, fruit.
- Thursday: Hamburger, macaroni salad, baked beans, fruit
- Friday: Closed
- Monday, July 6: Closed.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate. If someone can use a delivered lunch. please call Robin at 590-1801.