DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of May 25 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Chicken salad, fruit.
- Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn bread, fruit.
- Wednesday: Breaded pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit.
- Thursday: Cavatelli (mixed pasta with hamburger and sausage), fruit.
- Friday: Cold cut hoagie, broccoli cauliflower salad, dessert.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801.