DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of April 27 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement. Please help Parkside stay open.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: BBQ chicken, cole slaw, potato, dessert.
- Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, beets, fruit.
- Wednesday: Pigs in a blanket casserole, fruit.
- Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, fruit.
- Friday: Steak sandwich, vegetable, potato, dessert.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. Anyone who would like to order a meal, Parkside needs to know the day before. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801.