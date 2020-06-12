DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of June 15 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Ham salad sandwich, vegetable soup, dessert.
- Tuesday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, fruit.
- Wednesday: Father's Day lunch - Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.
- Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, tossed salad, fruit.
- Friday: Taco salad, fruit.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate.