PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School seniors held a second, in-person graduation ceremony on Friday since the coronavirus quarantine was lifted.
The students had an online graduation ceremony that was aired on the District Television Channel 18 and released on the the PASD YouTube channel at the beginning of June. The school always had plans to hold a formal commencement once large gatherings were allowed.
This formal graduation was held outside in the stadium to allow for social distancing of the students on the field and parents in the bleachers. The school also took photos of each student walking across the field for parents and family who were asked not to leave their seats for photos.
Valedictorian Emmett Jamieson gave a speech about the impact each of his classmates can have on the world.
“If we all took notice of the bond that connects us all, our humanity, we can create a better world for us all,” Jamieson said.
Though most of the students attended the graduation ceremony, there were some who did not attend the in-person ceremony. They were still honored with the rest of the class; their names read off the list in their absence.
“With no practice before today, I beg your forgiveness for any seeming delays in the program, as we prepare,” said high school Principal Jeff Long.
The ceremony went smoothly barring a technical difficulty with one of the microphones on stage. Quickly, all the seniors were returning to their seats with diplomas in hand. The class president, Taegan Ludwig closed out the ceremony with one final speech followed by the turning of the tassel.
“This might not be the most ideal way for graduation, but we did get it outside even though Mr. Long swore we wouldn’t. I’m grateful that we get to have a graduation, especially when we thought it might have been months until a formal graduation would’ve been possible,” Ludwig said.
Once all the students’ names had been given, and all those present had walked across the stage, the class exited the stadium together one last time.