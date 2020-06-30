PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District conducted a survey among parents as to how they would prefer to see the school handle the students returning in the fall.
In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said there is a team of teachers, administrators, and support personnel working to develop a Safety and Health Plan that will be approved by the school board at a special meeting in July.
“We hope that this return will be in person. We must be prepared for multiple scenarios,” Lesniewski said.
The special July meeting has not been scheduled yet, but the survey has been closed at this time.
Some questions on the survey asked how parents and students would like to see education handled if school’s are limited or closed again. Options were to only have students in the school on certain days, and do schooling through online means on remaining days. The students could also be split into two groups to minimize the number of students in the school on a given day.
There is now a new survey up on the PASD website about Superintendent Lesniewski and the public’s perception of the district. This survey focuses more on how the school is doing with accessibility and availability to the community.
During the school board meeting on June 9, the Board of School Directors agreed that Dr. Lesniewski completed his goals for the 2019-2020 school year. Some of these goals included;
- Conducting 5 meetings of the PASD Superintendent Academic Council with teachers and administrators to discuss current and future academic issues and needs,
- Conducting a minimum of 10 classroom observations in the elementary and high school buildings each.
- Leading the district through the initial stages of the Capital Improvement Study.
- Implement a PASD App for both parents and students.
- Created a PASD Support Staff Council to open lines of communication with the superintendent’s office.
A full list of this year’s goals can be found on the superintendent’s page.