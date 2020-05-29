PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney High School will release its virtual graduation June 6 at 6 p.m. for students and families to view.
All submissions for the virtual graduation ceremony have been collected, and the ceremony is in final production. This will be aired on Channel 18 and released to the PASD YouTube channel on June 3.
As the school closes in on the end of the 2019-2020 school year, there are final arrangements for students in the coming weeks.
The breakfast/lunch program will continue until Aug. 14 with the help of the cafeteria workers, led by the District Cafeteria Manager Denise Geist.
Students received final work packets earlier this week, and the final day of the Continuity of Education Enrichment/Review Program is today.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the administration has made progress on plans for personal item distribution. Spring pictures have arrived, and yearbooks were expected to arrive this week. The custodial staff finished bagging all of the students’ belongings for pick-up.
The school is planning to allow parents/students to collect these items the week of June 8-12, and distribution will be by grade level.
The high school is still accepting applications for summer school through a link on the district website.
Graduation announcements purchased through Balfour still do not have a delivery date.
“We understand that these announcements are intended to be sent well ahead of graduation, and apologize for this severe inconvenience. We urge parents who wish to be refunded to contact Balfour directly with this request,” Lesniewski said.
Report cards will be mailed on June 10. School staff are continuing to plan for next school year to the best of their ability.
“The district will be surveying parents in mid-June to get their input on the educational programs/formats that could possibly be available based on ever changing federal, state, and CDC requirements,” Lesniewski said.
A plan for the 2020-21 school year is expected to be posted in late July or early August.