DuBOIS — PASSAGES Inc., a nonprofit agency to help victims of sexual violence, states that “staying 6 feet apart doesn’t mean we cannot still come together.”

With the ever-changing times, PASSAGES believes it’s important to adapt to a tech-savvy society and keep children safe.

PASSAGES Inc. and the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield are offering a free virtual training on Aug. 24 regarding how to keep children safe on the internet.

Please sign up by emailing passages_educator@verizon.net or by calling 814-371-9677 to discuss what children are doing online, the hidden dangers that lurk, and what can be done about it. For more information, please visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

