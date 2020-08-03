DuBOIS — PASSAGES Inc., a nonprofit agency to help victims of sexual violence, states that “staying 6 feet apart doesn’t mean we cannot still come together.”
With the ever-changing times, PASSAGES believes it’s important to adapt to a tech-savvy society and keep children safe.
PASSAGES Inc. and the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield are offering a free virtual training on Aug. 24 regarding how to keep children safe on the internet.
Please sign up by emailing passages_educator@verizon.net or by calling 814-371-9677 to discuss what children are doing online, the hidden dangers that lurk, and what can be done about it. For more information, please visit their Facebook or Instagram page.