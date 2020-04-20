BROOKVILLE — The Punxsutawney New Beginning Church brought an estimated 450 people to the Moonlite Drive-in for Easter Service last Sunday.
Pastor Devin Wintermyer says he was happy with the turnout for the service and adds that everything ran smoothly. There were plenty of the take home Easter egg hunts made up for all the children, and the church distributed leftovers on Sunday morning.
Following the children’s service, the National Anthem was played, a tradition at the drive-in before every event.
“Jim plays this before every event here, and we are playing it today because without the freedoms we have in this country we could not be here today. Never take them for granted,” Wintermyer said at the service.
“It went great. It was great having the screen, it was a big thing,” Wintermyer said. “I believe in using all the senses in the sermon. That’s why we needed to do it with the screen at night.”
The service ended with The Pittsburgh Blessing video, which Wintermyer later posted to the church’s Facebook page.
Wintermyer said if the quarantine continues, the church is considering offering the drive-in service again for Mother’s Day in May.