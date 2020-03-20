Effective immediately, Penn Highlands Healthcare is administering verbal screenings for COVID-19 symptoms to visitors who meet limited visitation criteria across all Penn Highlands hospitals in an effort to protect the health system’s patients, staff, and community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also in effect this week, every Penn Highlands hospital has directed all entry through its main entrance for visitors to undergo this screening process.
Until further notice, Penn Highlands representatives will perform these screenings at Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois West (main campus), Penn Highlands DuBois East (behavioral health campus), Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Huntingdon. If the visitor passes the screening, he or she will be presented with a form to verify completion of the screening and will be directed to the appropriate area of the hospital. Employees may ask to see visitors’ screening forms inside the hospital. Any visitor who does not pass the verbal screening will receive further instructions.
Earlier this week, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced that it will permit limited visitation per these criteria at the following units:
SURGERY: Because many surgical patients require a driver, one companion may accompany any patient having an outpatient surgical procedure. The patient’s companion will be directed to a waiting area and may stay until briefed by a provider or staff member after completion of the case.
CANCER CENTERS: Companions of a patient receiving cancer treatment will be directed to a waiting area and may stay until the completion of the patient’s treatment.
NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (NICU) AT PENN HIGHLANDS DuBOIS: Only the baby’s mother and one caregiver may enter the NICU.
PEDIATRICS: One parent/guardian may accompany pediatric patients.
MATERNITY (Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Elk): Mothers having a baby may be accompanied by one companion.
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: In the circumstance of a minor, child or senior citizen, one companion may accompany the patient. For other patients requiring the assistance of a companion, the companion may stay. In other cases, the hospital Emergency Department may ask companions to wait in their vehicle in the hospital parking lot. In this case, the hospital will obtain the companion’s phone number for contacting when the Emergency Department visit is complete.
OUTPATIENT: If the patient requires assistance, one companion is permitted.
END OF LIFE CARE: Visitors may be permitted.
NURSING HOME/SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES: Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor and Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor are restricting all visitors, except for those visiting patients who are receiving end of life care.
For more information, the public may visit www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus.