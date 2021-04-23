Allegheny Health Network, Highmark Health and Penn Highlands Healthcare, with the help of local volunteers, distributed PPE equipment to local EMS agencies at a drive-up event at Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus Thursday. Pictured, from left, are volunteers Ruth Anne Catalano, Gigi Gearheart, Joy Lhota, John Sobel, Holly Hertlein, Robert Twaddle, vice president of pre-hospital care services Allegheny Health Network, Vicki Feldman, EMS outreach and injury prevention coordinator for Penn Highlands Clearfield, and volunteer Sharon Lezzer.