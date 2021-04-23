CLEARFIELD — Penn Highlands Healthcare partnered with Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health to provide bulk quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local EMS agencies Thursday.
The three organizations distributed the equipment Thursday afternoon at the Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus.
Highmark Health had obtained a large amount of PPE at the start of the pandemic and as things started opening up, they were able to replenish their stocks and now have some left over, according to Robert Twaddle, vice president of pre-hospital care services Allegheny Health Network.
Allegheny then reached out to Penn Highlands Healthcare, which arranged to have the PPE distributed to EMS agencies in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties according to Vicki Feldman, EMS outreach and injury prevention coordinator for Penn Highlands Clearfield.
“Our EMS agencies are wonderful with us, and we wanted to make sure we are doing something for them,” Feldman said.
The supplies included 49,000 KN95 masks, 102,000 surgical masks, 8,600 face shields, and 34,000 isolation gowns, Twaddle said.
“The collaboration and cooperation is excellent to make sure we are protecting our EMS providers, their patients and their families,” Twaddle said.
Over two dozen EMS agencies in the region are receiving the PPE supplies. EMS agencies will each be allotted a certain quantity of supplies based on their specific needs.
“EMS professionals have been vital partners to our region’s hospitals and healthcare systems since day one of the pandemic. And while COVID-19 cases have begun to decrease in recent days across the region, we recognize that mitigation efforts such as PPE use will remain vital to the health of caregivers, patients and our communities for the foreseeable future,” Twaddle said.
“Penn Highlands Healthcare appreciates our local EMS and first responders and we are pleased to participate in this donation as a way to say thank you for their commitment to our communities. COVID-19 has stressed the supplies of our local EMS. Now more than ever, it is important to give back by offering this supply distribution,” Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Corporate Emergency Department medical director of Penn Highlands Healthcare said.