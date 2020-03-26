DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman expressed appreciation to all of the employees and physicians across the health system for their hard work and dedication during the unique and trying circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone has really come together to help manage this situation that we have today,” said Norman.
Norman also thanked the public for its support.
“It is really great to hear the community pride that we have throughout this area,” said Norman. “The communities of central Pennsylvania are very resilient. We’re a very resilient health system and together we will make it through this.”
Shifting to the topic of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force implemented three weeks ago, Norman said task force leader Dr. Shaun Sheehan, who is also the medical director of Emergency Medicine, “has done an excellent job of leading the various teams that are associated with this task force.”
“We actually have calls seven days a week and we are prepared for this situation,” said Norman. “Because the safety of our staff, our visitors and our community is our top priority, and there have been several things that Penn Highlands has done to keep our patients safe.”
Details on visitor restrictions are available on the PHH website, but Norman said there are a few exceptions for some visitors or companions to accompany patients.
“There are visitor verbal screenings and temperature checks that have been implemented,” he said. “To control access into our buildings, we have designated single point of entrance at our hospital and our buildings. And also non-essential buildings that are not crucial to providing care have been restricted as well. Because of the vulnerability of our residents, we have no visitation policy at our nursing homes. We are using FaceTime and other means of communicating for family members and friends to reach out to our residents. We are to provide education on personal protective equipment. This is something that we do on an annual basis but given the situation that we are today, we are reeducating our staff on how to properly use personal protective equipment.”
Self-monitoring for staff including temperature checks have also been implemented, he said.
“We have also canceled nonessential elective procedures. We are making it the discretion of surgeons and physicians because we know there are some procedures that cannot wait and so we are leaving that decision as the discretion of our providers,” said Norman. “We have canceled support groups and other public events to minimize crowds. We have also canceled less essential meetings and those meetings that are essential to our business, we are conducting via teleconference.”
The number one thing the community can do to offer support during this time is donating blood, he said.
“That is a shortage and a need right now and we would appreciate you giving to the Community Blood Bank, and encourage public and industries to donate personal protective supplies,” Norman said.
He also stressed the importance of social distancing and proper hand washing.
“I also think this is an important time for us to stay calm,” he said. “This is an unprecedented time that we are in. And also because there’s a lot of information out on social media that may not come from the best sources. I would encourage people to go to the Department of Health website and the Centers for Disease Control and the more official websites for accurate and up-to-date information.”