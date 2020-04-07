DuBOIS — With multiple confirmed cases located throughout the Penn Highlands Healthcare service area, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH COVID-19 Task Force leader, addressed testing results and how they are being conducted during Tuesday's teleconference.
Sheehan said that the Pennsylvania Department of Health website usually updates at noon daily, but sometimes it will be updated twice a day.
"We realize that there are other providers and clinics offering COVID-19 swab tests," said Sheehan. "Not every one of these is a Penn Highlands Healthcare affiliate, and I can't account for all those that have been tested and resulted. I only can tell you what I know about tests that come through our laboratories throughout the healthcare system."
To date, Sheehan said 585 swab tests have been ordered at PHH.
"In an effort to test as many individuals as we can while not depleting our supply, we have started to add some additional individuals based on risk factors to get tested," said Sheehan. "And this is a slowly additive process. If I go too far too fast, I'd be out of tests that I desperately need to treat inpatients, healthcare workers and certainly other public safety individuals."
Clearfield County has had seven confirmed positives, and the results are coming back in variable days, said Sheehan.
"This is beyond our control," he said. "We are in constant contact with our laboratory partners, and they update us on any backlogs and check into cases that may be taking longer than expected."
Out of those 585 swab tests, Sheehan said PHH is still awaiting the return of approximately 80 percent of those test results.
"What's the variability? What we've discovered is that many in private industry are experiencing a lot of logistical issues with processing these large numbers, cranking up to 110 percent from their prior standard daily operating procedures," said Sheehan. "For example, last Friday, tests we sent were coming back in two days or even less. For some reason, last Wednesday it was taking six to seven days for some of those tests to return, so we did contact Quest. There was a logistical discrepancy in how they were staffing and processing the samples and they seem to have gotten that resolved. So whether this is a process issue versus a volume issue, I can't quite speak to Quest, but I think now that we're back on track with them, that I think our average right now is around three days."