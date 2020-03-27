DuBOIS — While the coronavirus pandemic has dashed dining out plans for the time being, takeout and delivery from local restaurants is still an option attractive to many, particularly those seeking to support local businesses.
But is it safe?
“If you do desire to utilize takeout, I would recommend that you certainly maintain the guidelines described by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Department of Health and there are ways to do that,” said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force.
“Each facility is different, but think about that anytime you are having an interaction,” Sheehan said. “Is it closer than 6 feet in handing something over? And I think we all can think of different ways to do that, but that would be my advice. Again, you have to just fall back to those guidelines, you have to wash your hands constantly before you touch your face or put something in your mouth.”
While the CDC’s webpage on tips for meal kit or food delivery has not been updated since last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has produced a question-and-answer section on the safety of food products with regard to COVID-19.
Question: Can I get sick with COVID-19 from touching food, the food packaging, or food contact surfaces, if the coronavirus was present on it?
Answer: Currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Like other viruses, it is possible that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces or objects. For that reason, it is critical to wash your hands often, including utensils.
Question: Is the U.S. food supply safe?
Answer: Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Unlike food-borne gastrointestinal (GI) viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a virus that causes respiratory illness and not gastrointestinal illness, and foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission.
Question: Can I get COVID-19 from a food worker handling my food?
Answer: Currently, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. However, the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading from person-to-person in some communities in the U.S. The CDC recommends that if you are sick, stay home until you are better and no longer pose a risk of infecting others. Anyone handling, preparing and serving food should always follow safe food handling procedures, such as washing hands and surfaces often.
Question: Is food imported to the United States from China and other countries affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), at risk of spreading COVID-19?
Answer: Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods, and there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.
For more questions and answers, visit the FDA website at www.fda.gov.