DuBOIS — As part of a system-wide event to honor those whose lives have been lost to COVID-19, Penn Highlands DuBois hospital officials held a tree-planting ceremony Thursday on Hospital Avenue next to Hahne Cancer Center.
This tree, a flowering Bradford Pear, “is a memorial and it’s also a thank-you,” said Penn Highlands Healthcare President John Sutika, who served as the master of ceremony.
It’s a memorial for all of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19 over the last year, said Sutika, as well as recognize those who are healing from the effects of the virus and the pandemic and those who have recovered.
“And it’s a thank-you to our staff, as we all know, our staff stepped up from day one — every physician, nurse, therapist, support person — to meet the challenge of COVID,” said Sutika.
“It’s really an honor for us to do this,” said Pastor David Nagele, who is part of PH DuBois’ pastoral care team.
“I know communities from all across our nation suffered from the effects of COVID-19, there’s a lot of loss,” said Nagele. “But here in our community, there’s a lot of loss ... and it’s still ongoing,” said Nagele. “And we want to pay tribute to these dear souls and also to our first responders and to all our frontline workers, our nurses and doctors, working around them and beside them through this past year, they worked past exhaustion to care for these patients and also to show such compassion for their families during such a difficult time. This tree is a great memorial.”
The ceremony closed with Nagele leading those attending Thursday’s ceremony in prayer.
Penn Highlands Healthcare is planting a tree at each of its nine facility locations this week. Area landscaping and lawn care businesses donated trees including Deible’s Lawn Care, Evergreen Landscaping and Lawn Care, Paradise Lawns and Landscaping, RP Lawn Care & Landscaping, Lakeside Landscaping, and Martins Garden Center.
PH Elk’s ceremony in St. Marys will be held Friday (today) at 1 p.m. in front of the old section of the hospital, near front doors, in the circular area where the Virgin Mary statue is standing.