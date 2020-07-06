ST. MARYS – As of July 1, Penn Highlands Elk Cardiac Rehabilitation has resumed their services.
For more information, existing patients and those who were referred in recent weeks may call program manager Yvonne Challingsworth at 788-8400.
ST. MARYS – As of July 1, Penn Highlands Elk Cardiac Rehabilitation has resumed their services.
For more information, existing patients and those who were referred in recent weeks may call program manager Yvonne Challingsworth at 788-8400.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.