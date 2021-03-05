DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare, in partnership with The Courier Express, is providing weekly updates to community members on its vaccination process. The updates include how many doses of vaccine the healthcare system has administered, who is currently eligible to be vaccinated and how Penn Highlands is scheduling vaccinations.
This week’s update from Penn Highlands:
- As of Tuesday, March 2, Penn Highlands has administered approximately 35,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This includes first and second doses largely to healthcare workers and individuals who meet the criteria for inclusion in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A.
- Penn Highlands is currently providing vaccines to any individuals in Phase 1A including anyone 65 and older and individuals aged 16-64 with a medical condition. PHH is also accepting names to be added to a waitlist for individuals in the DOH’s Phase 1B and 1C.
- Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call eligible patients for scheduling, or individuals may call the Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Information Line at 814-503-4735 to be placed on a waiting list.
- Vaccine remains at limited supply. The DOH has not yet announced whether Penn Highlands will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.