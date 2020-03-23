DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is reaching out to community members and organizations for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the region’s healthcare system. Penn Highlands will add these supplies to their inventory as the healthsystem enacts preparedness measures in the event that the spread of COVID-19 should pose a threat to our community.
Penn Highlands Healthcare Supply Chain Management has issued a list of the supplies that may potentially be needed: N95 respirator masks (these must be N95), face masks, surgical masks, exam gloves, isolation gowns, head covers, shoe covers and Sani-Cloth wipes.
Donors may reach out to Alycia Scott, Procurement Specialist (814-375-3391 or acscott@phhealthcare.org) or Jennifer Bowser, MMIS Support Assistant (814-375-3370 or jbowser@phhealthcare.org).
For more information about COVID-19 as it may affect our community, visit www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus.