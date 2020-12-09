DuBOIS — Holiday guidelines and new quarantine period recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control were discussed by a Penn Highlands Healthcare official during Tuesday's COVID-19 media teleconference.
"We really want to recognize those members of the community who pared down their Thanksgiving gatherings to stay safe," said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader. "The holidays aren't over as you know and the CDC continues to recommend exercising caution for holiday gatherings for anyone who is thinking of hosting or attending any gathering."
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase locally and across the United States, Sheehan said the CDC has stated on their website that gatherings for Christmas and other upcoming holidays should be with members of the same household only.
"Any necessary gathering should be held outdoors or at least with the windows open for good ventilation with enough space for individuals to stay 6 feet apart," said Sheehan.
The CDC is also recommending frequent hand-washing, the use of hand sanitizer and the wearing of masks when attending holiday gatherings, said Sheehan.
According to the CDC, people should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings if you or anyone in your household:
- Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others
- Has symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body ache, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat
- Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results
- May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days
- Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19
"As you're probably aware, these particular quarantine criteria have changed so much since our last conference," said Sheehan. "(The CDC) still recommends a period of 14 days but last week they stated that a quarantine may end on Day 10 if no symptoms have been reported during the daily monitoring. According to the CDC, you can now be around others after 10 days since symptoms first appeared and if you've gone 24 hours with no fever and without using a fever-reducing agent. Some people have continued to have loss of taste and smell so that is not a criteria."
According to information provided, local public health authorities make the final decisions about how long quarantine should last, based on local conditions and needs. People should follow the recommendations of the local public health department if a person needs to quarantine. Options they will consider include to stop quarantine:
- After Day 10 without testing
- After Day 7 after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on Day 5 or later)
Penn Highlands Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman once again stated that the safety of their patients and staff continues to remain the highest priority at PHH.
"On a system-wide level, our clinical teams touch base each morning to discuss the consensus at all of our facilities and to manage patient flow," said Norman.
"Our hospitals and skilled nursing facilities cooperate so we can best accommodate each patient's needs," said Norman. "We continue to adapt our systems and processes based on volumes. When it's been necessary to help us care for the volume of patients we've had at certain periods of time, our trained, licensed nursing staff who typically work in administrative-type areas have stepped in to patient care situations. Our staff continues to show impressive dedication to patient care and we certainly appreciate and commend their efforts."