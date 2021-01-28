DuBOIS — Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, and Chief Financial Officer Mark Norman addressed specific questions about COVID-19 during this week’s media teleconference.
With these new strains of mutations of COVID, will COVID-19 ever really go away entirely?
“Chances are, like we said before that, no, it will not,” said Sheehan. “Certainly, viruses mutate as everybody’s aware. And sometimes those mutations will cause the virus to be kind of extreme, so that’s always a possibility. But at this point in time, it’s believed that this is going to be an annual thing that we will have to manage as a society.”
“I think the most prominent variant that’s in the news right now, the South African variant people were talking about, is a vaccine effective against this strain?” said Sheehan. “And really that’s a deep question than what most people will talk about. A vaccine not only is important to help people not get infected, but it also does tend to decrease the severity of the disease if you have been vaccinated and you get infected after that. The other positive thing is that the vaccines we’re primarily using, the Moderna and the Pfizer, are 95 percent effective. Even if it’s not as effective against this newer strain, it’s still going to be very effective. So nobody knows for sure yet, but that’s the current thinking.”
There seems to be confusion for some people as where they can get vaccinated if they are eligible. Can you address that?
“On our call with the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health last week, they informed us that the state still continues to get the same amount of vaccine a week that it has been getting from the federal government,” said Sheehan. “For Pennsylvania, that allotment is about 114,000 doses. There’s more vaccine ... vaccination sites are set up and the delivery is getting better. The supply, unfortunately, remains unchanged and gets exhausted quickly.”
Sheehan said PHH is using the available vaccine to vaccinate the people who are at the highest risk — those 75 years of age and older. PHH will move on to the next, the second highest risk group of 64 to 74 year olds and so on, as soon as the supply chain is eased up and there is more vaccine available.
Starting Monday, PHH also established a COVID vaccine line, which is being staffed during business hours by Penn Highlands employees. PHH asks that people inside this age group to wait for their primary care physician to call them to get scheduled, and others outside of this age group to please be patient. If individuals 75 years or older have not heard from their primary care physician in the next couple of weeks, they are asked to call the COVID vaccine line at 814-503-4735 for more information.
What are the biggest concerns about the vaccine at this time?
“The greatest concern that we’re hearing in our community reflects what’s happening nationally, that we simply need more doses, need faster ways to deliver them, and to get shots in the arms as soon as possible,” said Sheehan.
Should pregnant women get the vaccine, why or why not?
“Anybody with specific medical questions should, of course, discuss this with their provider,” said Sheehan. “Everybody’s mental medical conditions, situations are all a little bit different and it’s important to talk it over with your doctor. But with that being said again, I would refer everybody back to the ACOG website, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists website, for a consensus statement. And essentially, the short answer is yes, you can get vaccinated, can and should be vaccinated.”
Are you working with the DuBois Area School District to establish a vaccine clinic?
“We have been in contact with most of the school districts in our service area since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Norman. “We would like to vaccinate the teachers as soon as we can. In Huntingdon, for example, before the Department of Health changed the phases, we did vaccinate some of the teachers early on, simply because we had the vaccine and we did not want that vaccine to go to waste. The Department of Health made it very clear, and obviously we concur with this, that we would rather have vaccine in arms than waste any vaccine.”
Do you plan on getting as many vaccines as you did at the start for all of the Penn Highlands facilities?
“Just to clarify, we really have received limited quantity since the beginning of the vaccination process,” said Norman. “It’s really important for everyone to understand that the quantity we receive is not according to our plan. This is determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health based on supply and demand. And obviously, Pennsylvania is dependent on how much a vaccine it receives from the federal government.”
Have you vaccinated any board members as well as staff members?
“At this point, based on the Department of Health vaccine phases and guidelines, we’ve offered vaccines to our entire Penn Highlands workforce and have vaccinated almost 70 percent of our employees receiving both doses and having received the first dose. Obviously, we follow the Department of Health recommended guidelines for vaccinating frontline staff as well as essential healthcare workers and volunteers,” said Norman.
How long is the vaccination process going to take?
“It’s really hard to say,” said Sheehan. “I think this is going to be a while. I think that this is going to be a very dynamic situation, that new ideas on distribution and mass vaccination and other ways to quickly distribute what vaccine is available. This is being looked at more and more and people are getting better at it. I think that our delivery will continue to increase over time, but the question becomes what’s our manufacturing capacity, what’s our supply chain capacity? There’s a lot of variables. I certainly think that we’re capable of increasing the number of doses that can be delivered throughout our state and country, but that is still in the short-term future. So as of now, it’s to take awhile and certainly I can’t give you any better answer than that.”
After receiving the vaccine, do we have to continue to wear a mask, social distance, etc.?
“At this point we do,” said Sheehan. “I don’t think that that’ll be the case forever. I think it’ll be up to public health and the society to determine how we’re going to act moving forward. Will masks become just a regular thing that are often seen in Asia? It doesn’t matter if you can have a common cold or for something more serious, that’s been the social etiquette in Asia for some time to wear a mask. I think that over time, we will see some of the mask wearing get rolled back. But to what degree, I’m not sure. And at this point it’s much too early. We just do not have enough people vaccinated yet to really start talking about widespread mask discontinuation.”
Penn Highlands has provided about 10,000 vaccines, a lot of those employees, but now it’s the people from the general public. What are the comments from those in the community who have received the vaccine?
“A large majority have been very thankful and understanding of the process,” said Sheehan. “Folks who were 75-plus receiving the vaccine have been very complimentary of the process. Of course, we’ve had a few hiccups along the way, but most people have been very patient and thankful and we appreciate all of those folks working with us. We ask everyone to be patient and as we get more vaccine, we will continue to move through the groups and phases to get everybody vaccinated over the coming months.”
Where can people get vaccinated?
“As we mentioned before, we’re concentrating on vaccinating folks who are 75 years and older because they are at the highest risk,” said Norman. “We’re providing vaccine clinics at our hospitals, and have also partnered with other organizations across the region to provide vaccines at other convenient locations. I want to express our appreciation to everyone who is helping with vaccine clinics, including many of the local EMS agencies who have stepped up to help out.”
“I want to take a moment to reiterate that we’re all in this together, the health system, our employees, other agencies who are providing the vaccines, and of course, the people in the community,” said Norman. “As we said in the past, this is going to take all of us to overcome this pandemic, by following safety guidelines and being patient as we proceed from phase to phase and from group to group throughout all these different phases. Our hospitals remain safe and we appreciate the community’s outpouring of support during these trying times.”