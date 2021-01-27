DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare's Tuesday COVID-19 media teleconference discussed their continued vaccination rollout within the communities.
"We know that an important question is on the minds of many people in our communities. A lot of folks want to know how and when they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine," said PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
Norman said the Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to refine its overall plan and the phases for the distribution and administration of the vaccine throughout the state. He noted that PHH is in contact with the DOH on a regular basis to seek guidance and clarification about the state's defined phases. He reiterated that PH hospitals, clinics and other facilities remain safe, and that the safety of their patients and staff remains their highest priority.
As stated at the last media conference earlier this month, Norman said the most important point they will share about the community vaccination process is that PHH has a large team that's working extremely hard to get people vaccinated and that "we're all in this together."
"We are excited to announce that we have conducted approximately 10,000 first and second dose vaccinations across the region, and are expecting to conduct another 2,000 this week," said Norman. "We have vaccinated almost 70 percent of our workforce, and are now vaccinating mostly the 75 and over age group, because they are the most vulnerable to this pandemic. Vaccine again remains to be very limited, and we're scheduling these 75 year olds through our primary care offices on a week-by-week basis."
Norman said the DOH has laid out the criteria for designating of professions and age demographics for the phase vaccination plan.
"We've seen this criteria change in recent weeks," said Norman. "That was the case last Tuesday, when the DOH announced that they were moving certain groups from phases 1B and 1C, to phase 1A. What this change means is that 1A would include not only essential frontline health care professionals and long-term care facilities, it also now includes people 65 and over, and patients age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions of cancer, kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, immunosuppression, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and diabetes."
However, with the addition of all of these groups to 1A, PHH is estimating that there are approximately 100,000 people in these groups across Penn Highland's primary service area. He said PHH needs double this number in vaccines, as there needs to be two doses for each person for the vaccine to be the most effective.
"Again, vaccine is very limited, and this is going to take many months to complete," said Norman. "Last week we began to hold clinics in our communities for those age 75 and older. Current data is showing that patients over age 70 are the most vulnerable to infections that leads to mortality, which is why it's a priority for Penn Highlands Healthcare to get this group vaccinated first."
In the meantime, PHH asks everyone to help them move through this process by waiting patiently as they vaccinate the approximately 15,075-plus individuals in their service area, until they have the vaccine supplies from the state available to open vaccination to additional groups, said Norman.
Starting Monday, Norman said PHH also established a Penn Highlands COVID vaccine line, which is being staffed during business hours by Penn Highlands employees.
"We ask the people inside this age group to wait for their primary care physician to call them to get scheduled, and others outside of this age group to please be patient," said Norman. "As discussed, primary care physicians in our service area are reaching out and contacting those that are 75 years and older to schedule their vaccine in the appropriate timeframe."
Norman said PHH physician practices report that this process has worked very well so far.
"But again, keep in mind with limited vaccine quantities, we are only able to schedule one week at a time right now. So, please be patient with this process," said Norman.
Norman noted if individuals 75 years or older have not heard from their primary care physician in the next couple of weeks, they are asked to call the COVID vaccine line at 814-503-4735 for more information.