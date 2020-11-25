DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare issued a press release Wednesday regarding a recent increase in COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital system.
“This week, our data reflects the ongoing increase in infection rates occurring throughout the country and our region,” the release read. “Today we are treating approximately 50 COVID-positive patients in our hospitals. We continue to update our processes to protect the safety of all patients and staff, who continue to show dedication to the care of our patients. Staff and patient safety remains our highest priority.
“We understand this Thanksgiving has presented our communities with difficult decisions in how to safely gather,” the release continued. “Throughout the holiday, we encourage all individuals to wear masks, practice frequent hand washing, social distance, and avoid travel and gatherings. Please remember that your practice of these precautions can significantly help to protect your loved ones, our community, and the healthcare workers who care for all of us.
“A reminder that COVID-19 testing is available at QCares in Clearfield, Moshannon Valley, Punxsutawney, St. Marys, DuBois, and the Penn Highlands Huntingdon Urgent Care Center,” the release concluded.
For more information, visit: www.phhealthcare.org.