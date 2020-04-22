DuBOIS – As part of the overall plan to stabilize the financial condition of the local healthcare system due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Penn Highlands Healthcare System Senior Executive Leadership Team has voluntarily taken a reduction in their pay, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
"This action will shift additional dollars to the system’s pandemic response," according to the release. "In all, 18 senior executives from the corporate office and hospitals have volunteered to take a reduction during the COVID-19 emergency."
All hospitals across the nation are facing financial challenges as they continue to see reductions in patient volumes due to the pandemic. At Penn Highlands Healthcare, those volumes have been reduced by more than 40 percent in recent weeks, according to the release.
“Given these realities, our senior executive leadership team has volunteered to make these changes to their salaries,” Steve Fontaine, PHH Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement.
Fontaine said his salary will be reduced by 15 percent while the other members of the system’s senior executive leadership team will reduce their salaries by 10 percent.
“These actions are appropriate for leaders to take in challenging times and very much appreciated,” said Fontaine.
Last week, PHH announced the reduction of staffing levels across the five-hospital system by approximately 600 employees to ensure the health system’s ongoing financial stability during the coronavirus pandemic. The effort was completed through furloughs through May 31, layoffs and the elimination of outside agency staffing. The cuts were to begin last Wednesday for the 4,400-employee system and play out over several days.
Of the approximate 600 employees, PHH said "there were a little less than 60 travelers, locums, etc. whose contracts were ended."