DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of precip 50%.