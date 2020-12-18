DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare officials, at this week’s media teleconference, discussed the most recent COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Tom Wolf last week and details about the Pfizer vaccine which arrived at PHH DuBois and PHH Elk Thursday.
When asked about the additional restrictions implemented in Pennsylvania, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH medical director and COVID-19 task force leader, said, “I think, unfortunately, the public, including myself and anybody else out there, we tend to be our own worst enemies.”
“If we were able to have more compliance with masking and not gathering and spreading the virus earlier on, some of these would not have been necessary to implement,” said Sheehan. “I understand that some of these rules feel draconian, they certainly affect people in terrible economic ways, but I believe this is the last tool that the government has to try and mitigate further spread of this virus.”
Sheehan noted that two counties in the region — Blair and Cambria — are among the top 10 highest infection rates in the entire country.
“That’s per 100,000,” said Sheehan. “And so that’s why you’re starting to see these more extreme measures take place.”
With the arrival of the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, Andrew Kurtz, system director for retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead for PHH, announced that 975 doses were expected at Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk and Penn Highlands Huntingdon. It was noted that PHH is one of 87 healthcare facilities to receive the first shipment across the state. Those employees who have direct and frequent contact with patients will be the first to receive the vaccine on Friday (today). Additional employees are expected to receive the vaccination the next week.
With the vaccine soon-to-be-released, Sheehan was asked when he thinks life will return to what it was like prior to COVID-19, if ever.
“I think the important thing to remember here is that this is not going to be a switch that gets turned on and off, that this will be a slow decrease in the spread of the virus,” said Sheehan. “You know that most epidemiologists believe that about 50 percent of individuals need to be vaccinated for the spread of the disease to plateau. And of course, even more will need to be vaccinated in order for us to return to more normal types of activities. Of course, this is an enormous logistical and operational undertaking, probably many of us have never seen in our lifetimes, vaccinating an entire country within several months. Once we get to those points, then I think we can start to feel better. It is very exciting to have this vaccine, but this is just the beginning of it, we’re not there yet.”
Chief Financial Officer Mark Norman was asked if PHH is requiring their employees to receive the vaccination.
“Because the safety of our patients and staff continue to be our priority, our leadership has stated to all employees that we strongly encourage employees to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them,” said Norman.
Norman noted that all employees are encouraged to get a flu vaccine, and they have a very systemized process for employee flu vaccines each year that’s facilitated by the employee health department. If an employee doesn’t get a flu vaccine, they’re required to wear a mask at all times while working, he said.