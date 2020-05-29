DuBOIS — As the Tri-County area transitions to the green phase today, officials at Penn Highlands Healthcare have reiterated their adherence to the safety of patients, staff and the communities they serve as the local health system’s first priority.
“Our precautions and restrictions have been effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader for the hospital system. “Our facilities are extremely safe, and we encourage patients to continue to rely on us for care. As they do, they may notice that due to Department of Health guidelines for healthcare facilities, some of the less restrictive measures for other businesses don’t apply to Penn Highlands. We thank the public in advance for their cooperation as we uphold our commitment to the safety of those we serve.”
To that end, Penn Highlands officials announced the hospitals will require anyone who enters to wear a mask. Social distancing will be enforced and the hospitals will continue to limit patient entry points to the main entrance. Anyone entering a Penn Highlands hospital, physician office or clinical care setting will be required to submit to a verbal screening and temperature check. Upon passing the screening, individuals will be given a pass to enter the facility.
“We can appreciate the public’s eagerness to get back to life as normal,” Sheehan said, “but in order to keep our facilities infection-free, this transition to green will have no effect in the Penn Highlands hospital setting. This is all to fulfill our commitment to the safest, highest quality care.”
Sheehan said that until further notice, visitation restrictions will remain in place at Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center and the health system’s two nursing facilities, Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor and Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor. Loved ones who wish to interact with patients may contact the facilities to make arrangements. The nursing homes will accommodate visitation for end-of-life cases.
Patients may visit www.PHHealthcare.org/safecare for more information about the health system’s response to COVID-19.