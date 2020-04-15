DuBOIS — Individuals wanting to do something to help the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may want to consider donating blood.
“Chronic health conditions do not go away because there is a pandemic,” said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force.
“People need blood for multiple reasons,” Sheehan continued. “Certainly trauma is usually the one that comes to people’s minds first. However, there are other reasons for blood loss or decreased blood production, and these individuals need blood to sustain life. The coronavirus is a respiratory virus. It’s not transmitted through the blood. And giving blood or receiving blood is absolutely safe.”
“The need for blood is constant. We need blood donors year-round,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist with the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York, the provider of blood with PHH. “The response to the need for blood donors since the start of the COVID-19 in our area has been amazing. However, this is a marathon, not a sprint. We have to have a steady donor turnout in order to maintain an adequate blood supply on the shelves for the patients in need in the local hospitals. It is the blood on the shelves that saves lives. We need donors consistently today, tomorrow, next week, next month and next year.”
Seymour said the CBB is routinely inspected by the Food and Drug Administration, the Pennsylvania State Department of Health, Americas Blood Centers, as well as other partner organizations. Individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through the blood donation process or via a blood transfusion, since respiratory viruses are generally not known to be transmitted by donation or transfusion.
“Donating any time throughout the year is safe,” said Seymour. “During this time, we are going above and beyond the already stringent policies put in place for the CBB. We are taking temperatures of every individual at the blood collection location, including donors, staff and volunteers. We are spreading the chairs in both the waiting area, as well as the donation beds to adhere to social distancing guidelines. We are wiping all chairs, clipboards, pens, etc. in between every donor to ensure a clean environment. Our staff are wearing masks, as Gov. Wolf has urged the public to wear masks in public.”