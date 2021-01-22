DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare, on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon, provided a vaccine update.
PHH stated that they will continue to provide vaccinations for the most vulnerable population — those who are 75 years and older.
After PHH completes the administration of the vaccine to the 75-plus population, the health care system will then begin to vaccinate those who are 65 years and older.
There are limited supplies of vaccine and PHH said they appreciate the public’s patience. PHH will update their social media and website as vaccine updates occur.