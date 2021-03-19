DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare, in partnership with The Courier Express, is providing weekly updates to community members on its vaccination process. The updates include how many doses of vaccine the healthcare system has administered, who is currently eligible to be vaccinated and how Penn Highlands is scheduling vaccinations.
This week’s update from Penn Highlands:
- As of Monday, March 15, Penn Highlands has administered approximately 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This includes first and second doses largely to healthcare workers and individuals
- who meet the criteria for inclusion in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A.
- Penn Highlands is currently providing vaccines to any individuals in Phase 1A, including anyone 65 and older and individuals aged 16-64 with qualifying medical conditions.
- Penn Highlands is also accepting names to be added to a waitlist for individuals in Phase 1B or 1C of the state’s rollout plan to be prepared for when the DOH opens up additional phases.
- Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in Phase 1A for scheduling, or individuals may call the Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Information Line at 814-503-4735 to be placed on a waiting list.
- Vaccine remains at limited supply.
Penn Highlands will no longer conduct screenings at the entrances of facilities. Signage will direct patients and a patient’s support persons (when applicable) to temperature self-screening devices at the entrance. An individual may not enter if temperature is over 100.4 or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, unless they are at the facility for care. Any individual entering a Penn Highlands Healthcare facility MUST wear a mask.