DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare, in partnership with The Courier Express, is providing weekly updates to community members on its vaccination process. The updates include how many doses of vaccine the healthcare system has administered, who is currently eligible to be vaccinated and how Penn Highlands is scheduling vaccinations.
This week’s update from Penn Highlands:
- As of Tuesday, Feb. 16, Penn Highlands has administered approximately 23,000 doses largely to recipients in Phase 1A, including healthcare workers and seniors 75 years and older.
- For the week of Feb. 22, Penn Highlands will provide vaccines to any individuals in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A.
- Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in this group for scheduling, or individuals may call the Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Information Line at 814-503-4735 to be placed on a waiting list.
Vaccine remains at limited supply.