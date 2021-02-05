DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare, in partnership with The Courier Express, is providing weekly updates to community members on its vaccination process. The updates include how many doses of vaccine the healthcare system has administered, who is currently eligible to be vaccinated and how Penn Highlands is scheduling vaccinations.
This week’s update from Penn Highlands:
- As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, we have administered 15,073 doses largely to recipients in phase 1A, including healthcare workers and those 75 years and older.
- For the week of Feb. 8, we continue to vaccinate individuals aged 75 and over.
- Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in this group for scheduling. Individuals 75 years and older may also call the PHH COVID Vaccine Information line at 814-503-4735.
- Vaccine remains at limited supply.