DuBOIS — Though there are no confirmed cases in the service area of Penn Highlands Healthcare, officials said Wednesday they are working tirelessly to enact preparedness measures in the event that the spread of COVID-19 should pose any threat to its communities.
To date, there are 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been a total of 1,187 negative cases reported. Counties impacted to date include Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne and York counties.
Across every Penn Highlands Healthcare entity and with the engagement of leaders from every unit and department, Penn Highlands has developed responses, plans and precautions to anticipate the possible scenarios for how this virus could affect the area. PHH health care systems include those in the areas of DuBois, Clearfield, Brookville, Elk and Huntingdon.
Penn Highlands Healthcare has developed a system-wide, multidisciplinary COVID-19 Task Force led by PHH System Medical Director of Emergency Services Dr. Shaun Sheehan, who is fellowship-trained in Disaster Medicine and Emergency Medical Services. The team includes key representatives from across the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, including physicians, nursing leaders, infectious disease specialists, infection control directors, supply chain managers, system executives, nursing home administrators and home care leaders. The group meets regularly to address the most current needs in response to COVID-19.
Penn Highlands will continue to cautiously screen patients and testing has been ordered as needed for patients who meet the criteria, a spokesman said.
The health care system has reported there have been increased visits to the Emergency Department by people who believe they have symptoms of the coronavirus. However, officials stressed that individuals should not be coming into the hospital, walk-in clinics or physician offices for screening.
“Everyone should call their primary care providers for advice,” said Sheehan. “There is no treatment for COVID-19 except over-the-counter medications to control symptoms of fever and cough. If the virus causes life-threatening symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, then people should seek medical care. Most people will be able to overcome this virus at home, keeping a distance from anyone.”
The following are symptoms of the coronavirus which may appear 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those who develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 should get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs, though not inclusive, include: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
The PHH Task Force advised that individuals can help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus by staying calm, maintaining social distance, following state recommendations and helping elderly family, friends and neighbors.