DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois has recognized graduates of the class of 2020 with video remarks from Chancellor M. Scott McBride, the campus leadership team, program leaders, and faculty and staff.
Students with military and honors distinctions have also been recognized. Student athletes have been celebrated with special messages from coaches and athletic staff.
Winners of baccalaureate and associate student marshal awards, the DuBois Educational Foundation Educator of the Year, and the Penn State DuBois Staff Excellence Award winner have also been announced.
Please view the virtual celebration and special video messages at https://virtualgrad.marchingorder.com/psu/XVIII/
View the commencement program at https://spring2020.commencement.psu.edu/assets/spring-2020-programs/DuBois.pdf
The university-wide virtual commencement ceremony can be viewed at https://spring2020.commencement.psu.edu/