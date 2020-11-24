DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois invites all members of the community to share Penn State pride, support the university, and have some fun by participating in the inaugural Roar and Run: Best of the West Virtual 5K Challenge.
Beginning on Friday, Nov. 27, the western Penn State Commonwealth Campuses — Beaver, DuBois, Fayette, The Eberly Campus, Greater Allegheny, New Kensington, and Shenango — will compete to see which community can raise the most support for priority campus initiatives. Here’s how it works:
- Make a gift of $25 –100 percent of your contribution will be used to support scholarships, food pantries, or other efforts as defined by each campus
- Complete a 5K (3.1 miles) anytime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18
- Share a photo before, during, or after your race on social media using #PSURoarandRun2020
A customized Creamery five-pack is up for grabs as the prize in five categories, and campuses are competing overall to achieve the highest number of gifts and the most dollars raised. More information on prizes, categories, and fundraising can be found here. Just choose the campus you want to win, and make a gift.