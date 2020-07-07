DuBOIS –This summer Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education has transitioned its highly successful summer camp programming to remote delivery.
Students in grades K-8 can join new classes using the virtual delivery of Zoom. Children will work with teachers and other students remotely as they do hands-on activities. Lists of the supplies needed to participate will be emailed to the parent/guardian’s email after registration and before the class begins. Grade level is determined by the grade the child will be in this fall.
Available courses at Penn State DuBois include:
July 20-24: Creative STEAM Challenges (Grades K-1) $40 This course will explore fun with physics through hands-on design, creation, and experimentation. Students will be introduced to physics concepts, and experiment with force and air pressure by making paper and straw rockets, use gravity to create mazes, catapults and cotton ball launchers, and more. The experiments will use many common household and craft items.
July 27-31: Science and Sign Language (Grades 2-3) $40 Learn how to do science projects with household items that are commonly found in the kitchen. In addition to the science experiments, students will learn the sign language signs that are related to the science project and other people and things found in their home.
July 27-31: Spanish in the Kitchen (Grades 2-4) $40 In this basic cooking class, instructors and students will communicate in the Spanish language while introducing healthy habits, Latin culture, and fun. Each day has a different recipe to engage the children in learning new things in the kitchen and in Spanish. The class will be taught by a native speaker using targeting vocabulary specific to the recipes each day while introducing ingredients and other items in the kitchen.
For registration information for all Penn State DuBois Virtual Summer Youth Programs visit https://dubois.psu.edu/youth-programs-penn-state-dubois
Scholarships are available for those with financial need. For more information, contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at duboisoutreach@psu.edu or (814) 375-4715.
In addition to the virtual classes through Penn State DuBois, the commonwealth campuses are offering a series of youth courses that will be delivered in both a synchronous and asynchronous format. There are also family activity boxes available for families to engage in experiential, self-paced learning exercises. Courses range in topics such as arts, literature, stem fields, wizard/fantasy, and personal enrichment. For details, see https://coned.psu.edu/courses-for-youth/.