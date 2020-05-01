UNIVERSITY PARK — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on many aspects of life, including family finances. The good news is that people can weather this current financial storm by finding small ways to save money, according to a Penn State Extension educator.
“Temporary closures, slowness of business and lack of work are some of the reasons why people may find their paychecks smaller for a while,” said Denise Continenza, an educator with extension’s food, family and health program team.
“The important thing is not to panic,” she said. “Many of us have ridden this wave in the not-too-distant past and have gone through this cycle before — and we’ll handle it again.”
To start, she advises people who are out of work in Pennsylvania to apply for Unemployment Compensation. The program's one-week waiting period has been suspended, and the work-search and work requirements temporarily have been waived. Legislation about benefits is being developed and continues to be revised, so it’s important to stay current with economic and business news, she noted.
“Find out what resources your employer has available for employees,” Continenza said. “Make suggestions for what you feel would benefit people in the current situation. Offer to perform other jobs for which you may be qualified in order to maintain your regular hours.”
It's also important to come up with a list of fixed expenses, such as rent/mortgage, utilities, prescriptions, basic food, auto or other loans, credit card minimums, and insurance premiums, and see if there are ways to lower any of these expenses.
“For example, do you have options on your mobile phone plan that you could live without temporarily?” she said. “Can you ask for a generic prescription instead of the name brand, or can you contact the drug manufacturer to ask for a voucher?”
List your flexible expenses such as gym memberships, entertainment, subscriptions, clothing, hair salon, nails, hobbies and food beyond the necessary. Decide what you can do without for the time being.
“Running or walking outdoors and a free, web-based yoga app might save you the money you spend on the gym,” Continenza said. “Fashionable clothing often can be found at resale stores.”
She suggested reviewing occasional expenses the family incurs, such as birthdays, weddings, parties, holidays and special events, and talk about how the family can scale back on some of the planned expenses.
In addition, find out from your credit card companies and bank if they are willing to lower or defer payments during this time. In the past, many banks offered interest-only payments during a period of economic crisis.
Finally, Continenza urges consumers to stay informed. “You won’t know all the resources available to you unless you ask. The government continually reviews and revises programs to help individuals and businesses financially stay afloat.”
Penn State Extension offers more tips on budgeting and other family resources online at https://extension.psu.edu/.