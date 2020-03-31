HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 756 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,843 in 60 counties. There are also 14 new deaths, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 63.
County-specific information and a statewide maps are available at www.media.pa.gov.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“The continued rise in cases, combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19, reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4
- Less than 1 percent are aged 5-12
- 1 percent are aged 13-18
- Nearly 10 percent are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64, and
- Nearly 19 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available on the Pennsylvania DOH website.