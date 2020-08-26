INDIANA — A new statewide nonprofit organization called Pennsylvania Parks Fund has been launched to help parks and forests in Pennsylvania. With the coronavirus putting pressure on many local and state government budgets, the regular amount of limited funds allotted to parks is diminishing.
Pennsylvania Parks Fund (PPF) aims to raise $25 million by July 31, 2021, in order to help support 900 parks in Pennsylvania.
The mission of the PPF is to protect, preserve and improve all public parks throughout Pennsylvania. The organization helps cover the expenses of all national, state, county, city, borough and township parks. There are an estimated 5,900 parks and forests throughout the state. PPF’s goal is to supply $25,000 in grant money to approximately 15-20 percent of the parks each year. PPF relies on its members and their dues to help fund the grants.
“I founded PPF because I believe in the importance of connecting to nature and preserving it,” said Justin Spencer, executive director. “In order to keep these opportunities for connection sustained, we’re inviting people to become PPF members. When you become a member, your membership dues go directly to helping the parks in your county stay afloat. Our generous members are the only way we’re able to support so many parks.”
Members can choose between annual or monthly memberships, as well as multiple membership levels. All dues are tax deductible.
Those interested in becoming a PPF member can visit the website at www.pennsylvaniaparks.org.