HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has surpassed 200,000 cases of COVID-19 as the Department of Health reported a total of 2,228 additional positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 200,674.
Daily increases are now comparable with numbers seen in April.
Of these, 9,028 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 469 cases; 378 confirmed and 91 probable. Jefferson County reported 187 cases; 129 confirmed and 58 probable. Elk County reported 164 cases; 132 confirmed and 32 probable.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,509, in Elk County, 3,137, and in Jefferson County, 4,099, according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,718 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,481 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,834 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,269,246 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 222 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,109 cases and 16 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,138 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported nine total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 54 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 136 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,757 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.