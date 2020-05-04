DuBOIS — Pentz Run Youth Services has been going the extra mile to further connect its staff with teens during the coronavirus quarantine.
Director Debbie Gregori said staff members have been offering extra phone calls, Skype, Zoom and FaceTime sessions to enable teens to visit with their families.
Pentz Run Youth Services in DuBois is a residential program for at-risk and disadvantaged youth.
Easter was one of the best holidays they have had in a long time, Gregori said, considering the stressful circumstances. The youth enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and found their hidden baskets.
Gregori said Pentz Run has received many donations over the past several weeks, such as pizza parties, Scotty’s Donuts, cookies, ice cream, crafts and monetary donations.
“They may seem small, but these are the things that brighten the kids’ days,” she said. “The kids and staff are always very appreciative of these donations, because it shows them that there are others out there who are thinking of them.”
Three of the teens had jobs prior to the quarantine, Gregori said, and Pentz Run can’t allow them to work right now.
“They are eager to get back to work,” she said. “The (high school) seniors are upset, of course. We have two who will graduate this year, and they asked if we could have our own graduation ceremony for them in the back yard, which of course, we will.”
Like other organizations, coronavirus has taken a toll on Pentz Run’s fundraising efforts, Gregori said.
“Overall, the kids are handling things very well, considering the circumstances,” Gregori said. “They are isolated, they don’t have their families or friends, but for the most part, they still have positive attitudes every day.”
Pentz Run’s independent living staff, who work with youth in community settings in Jefferson, Cameron Elk and Clarion counties, are not able to meet with them face to face right now, but have been utilizing video chats, Facebook groups and phone calls, Gregori added.
“The biggest things they have been doing is preparing weekly care packages for them and delivering those to their door, to make sure they have enough food and supplies,” she said.