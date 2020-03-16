All Penn Highlands Healthcare support groups, classes and community events are canceled until further notice as a precaution due to COVID-19. Please watch for announcements as to when support groups and classes will resume.

Penn Highlands Healthcare reminds everyone to avoid close contact with people, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and other gatherings. The best way to avoid COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

Also, handwashing for 20 second with soap and water after being in a public place is important. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

