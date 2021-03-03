DuBOIS — Taking care of healthcare needs is important, and finding a way to appointments can sometimes be a struggle.
Recently, the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission received funding to help ease the burdens of access to transportation for the people of north central and western Pennsylvania.
After discussion with Penn Highlands Healthcare, North Central Regional Planning and Penn Highlands Healthcare collaborated to implement a pilot program to offer low cost transportation to medical appointments. An agreement has been made with a national organization, QRyde, to provide and coordinate these transportation services with other regional partners.
As a part of this pilot, QRyde is now offering ride options for varying needs and price points in an attempt to ease transport challenges.
However, in an effort to ensure patient rides are accessible for all patients, QRyde themselves have developed a confidential financial review process to determine if patients are eligible for reduced ride charges. This financial review, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, is handled by telephone to also ensure confidentiality.
In most cases, determinations are made the day of financial review to ensure patients have immediate access to necessary healthcare-related transportation needs.
For more information about ride booking or to find out if you qualify for financial assistance, contact QRyde toll-free at 888-611-0670.