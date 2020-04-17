DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has developed many novel ways to maintain physical distancing and provide healthcare safely during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dr. Shawn Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of PHH and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force.
“I need to emphasize how important it is for everyone in our communities to continue to seek out and receive healthcare,” said Sheehan during a weekly news teleconference. “Penn Highlands has established ways for patients to interact with their doctors virtually through the MyHealthNow applications and now is a good time to contact your physician to discuss your overall health.”
Sheehan said if individuals have an annual physical scheduled for next week, they are urged not to cancel it.
“Go over to the MyHealthNow app to complete that interaction with your provider,” said Sheehan, noting 200 of PHH providers have undergone special training and can teach patients to be their hands in the examination to complete an assessment and work well over the telemedicine application.
Research on tele-health services has demonstrated that they are safe and effective for most conditions, said Sheehan.
“In this region, major risk factors for coronary artery disease such as obesity, smoking and diabetes are higher than national averages and are actually some of the highest within our state,” said Sheehan. “These happen to be some of the same conditions that put individuals at higher risk to become infected with COVID-19, so you can understand why patients should make the decision to continue to seek care. We’re fortunate that our health system and our community have kept the infection rates stable in our region, but bypassing routine healthcare is not a good idea and needs to be attended to.”
Sheehan said there is also heightened stress and anxiety across the country.
“This pandemic has affected our normal lifestyles, how we eat, exercise, and sleep,” he said. “Your doctor wants to know how you’re managing through this period and today we want to share that Penn Highlands Behavioral Health and Physical Therapy are now available on MyHealthNow. These are in addition to primary care and specialty physicians. Patients just need to ask their physician office.”
QCareNow through the MyHealthNow app is available as an on-demand service with no appointment necessary for patients who need urgent care.
Downloads of the Penn Highlands MyHealthNow app have increased by 800 percent in recent weeks, Sheehan said. It is easy to download, helping the tele-health experience occur smoothly and remain available when it is needed. The MyHealthNow app is also private and secure by HIPAA regulations.