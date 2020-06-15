DuBOIS — At the very start of the coronavirus pandemic, Penn Highlands Healthcare took a proactive approach and created a COVID-19 Task Force to handle the virus, which included educating the public about how it is spread and steps they could take to lower the risk of infection.
Penn Highlands Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Shaun Sheehan, who had spent many years learning about EMS and disaster medicine, was the doctor appointed as the leader of the COVID-19 Task Force.
“I was excited. This was going to be a great opportunity to use some of that education,” said Sheehan, who has been employed at PHH for four years.
Sheehan, a native of Hollidaysburg and currently living in Port Matilda with his wife and two sons, said he was driven to become a doctor when he was a teenager serving in the National Sea Patrol.
“Then I got my EMT. Then after I graduated high school I got my paramedic,” he said.
“I like the variety and I like the acuity, I like taking care of very sick people,” said Sheehan about why he enjoys specializing in emergency medicine. “I find the critical care probably the most interesting aspect of emergency medicine. Then while I was in residency, I started a combined residency, fellowship program where it’s four years of emergency medicine residency, and then I did an extra year of EMS and disaster medicine through the fellow. I finished that before there was board certification available for that, but there is now. I just have that fellowship as well.”
PHH Chief Medical Officer Russell Cameron recommended Sheehan become the COVID-19 Task Force leader because of his experience.
“I was excited to take on a challenge,” Sheehan said.
The task force started in early March, ahead of many hospitals in the region.
“I think it was just recognition by the hospital leadership and myself that this was really going to become a challenge to healthcare so we wanted to start to organize this as soon as we could to get communities and groups together, and make assignments for people to carry out the different functions that we would need,” he said.
When the task force initially formed, it was using more of the incident command type structures, said Sheehan.
“We had somebody over logistics and operations and finance and planning so we made assignments to who was going to run those departments, divisions, and who would be underneath them, and what functions they would undertake,” he said.
Part of Sheehan’s prior fellowship was what’s called Pennsylvania’s Task Force One, which is the federal team, the search and rescue team that’s deployed during disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and other natural disasters throughout the country.
I had done a lot of training with those individuals. I had never been deployed, but I had a lot of training associated with that,” Sheehan said.
The difference between that experience and the COVID-19 Task Force, said Sheehan, is that usually in most disasters there is a beginning, middle and end.
“Planning, response and recovery are the three phases, and like I mentioned, in a hurricane or a tornado or even something like Katrina, there’s an end that’s foreseeable,” he said. “What makes this (COVID-19) different is that nobody’s quite sure when that end will occur. That’s kind of what makes this whole incident different than any other.”
One of the most challenging aspects of the task force was policy making — how to screen everybody appropriately at hospitals, how to safely bring people into hospitals, how to treat them, what types of personal protective equipment? What testing is available?
“Things were literally changing everyday. You’d spend an entire day and late night making a plan, and by the time you were ready to deploy it, the next 24-48 hours the recommendations had already changed,” he said.
One of the many positives of working on the task force, said Sheehan, is that he had the opportunity to work closely with people in many different departments across the system and formed great relationships with them that he probably wouldn’t have had otherwise.
“They made me look good. The leadership team was really responsive and engaged, and worked really hard to fulfill their obligations,” he said. “It really showcased the leadership throughout the system, that they are able and willing to work toward a common goal. I think that that personally was the most satisfying thing.”
Prior to working for PHH, Sheehan said that he worked in Altoona, a larger healthcare system. One of the reasons he joined the PHH team is because he wanted to get back to a more community-based healthcare system.
“That’s why I have experienced throughout this pandemic is that because of the size of our healthcare system we really have a lot of engagement from our executive leadership, and I find that very satisfying,” he said. “It’s really one of the positives of a rural health system like ours.”
In the future, Sheehan said he hopes preparedness and communication are the biggest lessons learned from this pandemic from a healthcare perspective.
“You have to put time and money into training and preparing and stockpiling for something that may never happen. I think that it’s only natural to become a bit complacent with that type of thing when it doesn’t occur with any frequency,” he said. “I think from a very kind of technical aspect, I think that making sure that there are extra supplies locally available to us is probably the biggest lesson out of that, whether it’s the health system or the state or even just regionally, having local supplies available to us would probably be the biggest lesson from this, and hopefully that lesson is learned.”
The other piece is learning how to communicate effectively across five hospitals and to every single employee in those hospitals.
“I think that we certainly have learned lessons on how to do that better within our health system, but an underestimated challenge that comes up during any of these incidents is communication and how can we effectively communicate these very important details across thousands of people in a timely manner,” he said.
Now that restrictions have loosened up and the area is in the green phase, Sheehan discussed what the “new normal” should look like.
“I think that if we can successfully learn how to practice proper hygiene and distancing, while continuing life, that those two things are compatible, but if we can’t come together and find ways to do that or people aren’t compliant with that, then we will certainly see the numbers come back up,” said Sheehan. “But it’s really up to each individual to practice those rules, and businesses as they reopen.”
“I’m not sure that society understands that we can get back to going out, maybe not in all the same ways that we used to, but when we do go out to distance and wear masks and wash our hands, that really matters in keeping this under control and keeping the economy going,” he said. “If we can’t get most of the people on board to do that, I’m fearful that the numbers will start to get worse.”
“And one final thing is that we’re (PHH) open and we’re safe and we’re ready for the patients to come back,” said Sheehan. “It’s not only important for the health system, it’s important for the health of individuals.”