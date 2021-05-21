DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on May 27 at St. Marys Church Parish Center, 325 Church St., St. Marys.
The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older will be administered from 2-3 p.m. First and second dose Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older will be administered from 4-6 p.m.
Individuals who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to please visit www.phhealthcare.org/vaccine or they can call the PHH Vaccine Information Line at 814-503-4735 to schedule an appointment or for more information.