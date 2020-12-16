DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare will receive its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, according to PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
"We're pleased to come to you with good news this week. We are turning a significant corner in combating the pandemic," Norman said during Wednesday's media teleconference.
Norman noted that Thursday's rollout of the vaccine is the latest update PHH has received from Pfizer and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
"Of course, we are very encouraged to have a vaccine on its way to us, but it remains critical for our communities to understand our area is not through the worst of this pandemic," said Norman. "It's also important to note there is a period of a few weeks from the moment the first shot is administered until an individual is considered to benefit from maximum protection of the vaccine. Like any vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine does not guarantee an individual will not be infected with the virus from person-to-person contact just because they've gotten the vaccine.
"So from this moment, in order for our community to see an appreciable decrease in our infection rates, everyone must continue to exercise the necessary precautions, practice social distancing, and avoid group gatherings in public places, wear a mask over your mouth and your nose, wash your hands frequently, and please follow the CDC guidelines regarding gatherings during the holidays, as we've talked about now for the last several weeks," said Norman. "We expect things will improve soon, but we have a period of months to go before we are out of the woods."
Andrew Kurtz, system director of retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead at PHH, explained how the vaccine administration will begin to roll out across the six-hospital healthcare system.
Kurtz said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health established the parameters that determine who gets the vaccine during which phase. Those officials decided that the hospitals in DuBois, Elk County and Huntingdon would be among the first 87 healthcare organizations in the state to receive the vaccine this week.
"Tomorrow (Thursday) we will receive 975 doses of the vaccine at each of these three facilities," said Kurtz. "This Friday, approximately 240 of Penn Highlands DuBois staff in our Emergency Department, ICU, and Cardiovascular ICU and Lung Center will be the first to receive the vaccine.
"Our leaders are working with the managers across the health system to make sure the employees with the most frequent patient contact will receive the vaccine. This does include physicians," said Kurtz. "Starting with these groups Friday will give us the opportunity to fine tune our vaccination workflow on a smaller scale and then starting early next week, we will hold large clinics to get the first phase of employees vaccinated. We expect that follow-up shipments will be soon to follow this first shipment and we hope to have the ability to procure the first distribution of the Moderna vaccine when it becomes available."
Kurtz stressed the recipients of this vaccine phase are those who have direct and frequent patient contact.
"Their first dose will be followed by a booster that will be administered 21 days after the first," said Kurtz. "This has all been organized by an exceptional team of professionals who are committed to our employee safety and wellness, while being very mindful of adhering to government rules and regulations. We look forward to getting our employees vaccinated as quickly as possible. It's also valuable for people to know that an individual is set to benefit from greatest protection from the vaccine two weeks after their second dose."
In terms of PHH nursing homes, vaccinations will be handled by a federal program through CVS pharmacies that will provide residents and employees of their skilled nursing facilities, with much needed vaccines later in the month, said Kurtz.
