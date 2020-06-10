DuBOIS — As our communities remain in less restrictive phases than in recent weeks, Penn Highlands Healthcare reminds the public that their hospitals and physician practices are open and fully operational.
The local health system also lists the precautions they are keeping in place to help maintain the safety of patients, employees and the community, all in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Penn Highlands hospitals may allow one support person to be present with a patient if needed. The designated support person must pass the symptoms and temperature screening, after which they’ll receive a sticker to be worn for the duration of their time inside the facility. Because this practice is designed to minimize the potential for exposure, the support person is a single designated individual throughout the duration of the patient’s stay, not multiple relatives or friends.
Entry points for Penn Highlands hospitals and clinical care settings remain limited to the main entrance, where verbal screenings and temperature checks will continue to take place. Anyone who does not submit to the screening may be denied entry.
For the safety of patients, staff and support persons, everyone must wear a mask while inside Penn Highlands facilities unless medical reasons render breathing difficult.
At PHH cancer care centers and PHH skilled nursing facilities (PH Jefferson Manor and PHE Pinecrest Manor), visitation remains restricted. The only cases subject to exception are end-of-life situations.
Penn Highlands Healthcare thanks the community for their cooperation and cites the safety of patients, staff and the community as the health system’s highest priority.
For more information, the public may visit www.phhealthcare.org/safecare.