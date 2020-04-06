DuBOIS — Reports from other healthcare systems hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, both nationwide and worldwide, is helping Penn Highlands Healthcare prepare for a potential surge of the illness in the local area.
Dr. Shawn Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, said during a weekly news teleconference that he just received information outlining how the healthcare system could be better prepared based upon those areas that are currently harder hit by the coronavirus.
“What they would have thought about earlier,” said Sheehan. “And those main things are really focused on special procedures, placing people on ventilators ... that has led to a lot of infections. So getting prepared to do high risk procedures in a different way than we’ve ever done before, kind of thinking outside the box, and that we shouldn’t be reluctant to do things differently because now is the time to do that. We can’t wait and test. We have to do some of these procedures different than we ever thought about before.”
The other overriding message is that “you can never really have enough supplies, meaning hardware and medicine and staff,” said Sheehan.
He said the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control have both issued a hospital checklist on preparations for an influx of patients.
Because some elements of the PHH system are close to Interstate 80, Sheehan was asked if PHH is concerned about travelers coming through the area and possibly infecting people in the community.
“I think everyone’s concerned about people who are traveling from other areas, particularly some of the hard hit areas such as New York City,” said Sheehan. “What I would say again is stress the importance of practicing the prevention methods that we have discussed, such as social distancing, hand-washing and staying home.”